Tua Shares What He Told Brian Flores After Sunday’s Big Win

After an underwhelming win over the LA Rams in Week 8, Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to a win over the Arizona Cardinals in a shootout 34-31 win. After the game, Tua shared a moment with head coach Brian Flores.

The two could be seen hugging in a touching moment where Tua told Flores “this is for you.” On Wednesday, Tua explained what that moment was all about.

“It was just one of those, ‘thank you for taking a shot on me.’ Like I said a year ago, who would’ve known?” Tua said. “But the Miami Dolphins decided to take a chance on me. That’s awesome.”

Tua certainly justified Miami’s faith in him in their win. He went 20 of 28 for 248 yards and two touchdowns, adding another 35 yards on the ground in the process.

The former No. 5 overall pick looked significantly sharper and more poised in this game as opposed to last week.

It’s been nearly a year since Tua Tagovailoa has looked this good.

The career-threatening hip injury he suffered against Mississippi State in 2019 is increasingly seeming less and less significant to him. But it’s still important to Tua, who is as thankful now for his NFL shot as he ever could have been.

Best of all – the Miami Dolphins are now 5-3 and on the cusp of making the playoffs.

Not a bad way to open up your NFL account.