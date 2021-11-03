Tua Tagovailoa Addresses Accident Involving Ex-Teammate, Henry Ruggs

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and now-former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III were teammates at Alabama for three years before entering the NFL together in 2020.

So it should be no surprise that Tua was asked to speak about Ruggs after his former teammate was arrested for a DUI accident that resulted in a woman’s death. Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tua was almost at a loss for words when the issue came up.

Tua said that he offered his prayers to the family of the victim. He explained that he and Ruggs are still close and got emotional over the situation, saying “you’d never think he could hurt a soul.”

As teammates at Alabama, Tua and Ruggs won a national title in 2017 and an SEC title the following year. Both players wound up being among the top picks in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But Ruggs’ NFL career is effectively over now.

Tua Tagovailoa getting choked up talking about the Henry Ruggs DUI that killed a woman. He sends prayers out to family of victim impacted. He came in to Alabama with Ruggs and were in same draft — they’re still close — and he “you’d never think he could hurt a soul.” Emotional. pic.twitter.com/u0aUkm1DtO — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) November 3, 2021

Henry Ruggs was arrested this week on DUI charges and charged with the death of a woman. His BAC was reportedly twice the legal limit and he was driving at 156 miles per hour before he crashed.

On Wednesday, the Raiders released Ruggs, who was still in police custody at the time. Ruggs was injured in the accident as well.

If convicted Ruggs could face up to 26 years in prison.

It’s a difficult subject for anyone to discuss – let alone a friend of Ruggs.