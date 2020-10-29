Tua Tagovailoa Reveals His Leadership Plan Before First Start

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is a couple of days away from making his first NFL start.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback was named the Dolphins’ starter following the team’s win over the New York Jets on Oct. 18. Many were surprised by the decision, as Miami was off to a 3-3 start led by veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.

But Tagovailoa is the future and the Dolphins are going with him now. Tagovailoa will make his first career NFL start on Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

The 22-year-old quarterback doesn’t plan on changing his leadership style heading into his first start.

“I think my leadership plan is just to be the same Tua I’ve always been,” Tagovailoa said today, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. “I don’t have to go out yelling at guys. That’s just not the way I lead. I’m just going to be me.”

Fitzpatrick is still a major part of the team and Tagovailoa has said the veteran quarterback has been a big help.

Classy Ryan Fitzpatrick, now the Dolphins' backup QB, has remained very engaged and is giving feedback to Tua after every practice rep, per Tua. — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) October 28, 2020

Tagovailoa’s first start will be a tough one, as he’ll be going up against a talented Rams defense, featuring All-Pro lineman Aaron Donald.

Miami and Los Angeles are scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. E.T. on FOX.