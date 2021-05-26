Tua Tagovailoa Shares Encouraging Update On Injury Status

Tua Tagovailoa arrived in Miami last spring with high expectations placed upon him. He took the field for the Dolphins in Week 6 of the 2020 NFL season, less than a year after he suffered a dislocated hip in his final college season

The rookie out of Alabama played the rest of his first year in the NFL in 2020 for the Dolphins but struggled to prove himself as the team’s clear No. 1 quarterback. Despite going 6-3 as a starter, Tagovailoa was removed from the game on multiple occasions by Brian Flores for the veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Many wondered if the 23-year-old’s shaky play was the result of him still feeling the effects of his serious hip injury. This week, Dolphins fans got some clarity on Tagovailoa’s health status.

In a media session after Miami’s OTA on Wednesday, Tagovailoa shared that his hip feels “10 times better” than it did during the 2020 season. He continued by saying that his improved health has also given him confidence heading into his second year.

“My hip feels 10 times better than it did last year, and the confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after the injury two years ago,” Tagovailoa said on Wednesday, via Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: “My hip feels 10 times better than it did last year, and the confidence level for myself, I feel really confident coming into this second year after the injury two years ago.” — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) May 26, 2021

Tagovailoa ended his rookie year with 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions with an admirable 64.1 completion percentage. With his hip health improved, he may prove to be more of scrambling threat in 2021.

The Dolphins will call upon Tagovailoa to take a leap forward this fall as Flores will hope to get his team into the postseason. Miami narrowly missed out on the AFC playoff picture after going 10-6 but should factor into the race this year, provided that their franchise quarterback can stay healthy.