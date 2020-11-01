Tua Tagovailoa Shares Honest Admission After First NFL Win

Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins picked up a big win in his first career NFL start. It was a strange game defined by Brian Flores’ defense’s impressive effort against Sean McVay’s offense.

Tagovailoa threw for his first career touchdown, finding Devante Parker for a three-yard score on an impressive dart of a throw. He was pretty quiet otherwise, finishing 12-for-22 for just 93 yards.

On his first called passing play as starter, the former Alabama standout got a serious “welcome to the NFL moment.” Rams superstar defensive tackle Aaron Donald sacked Tua, forcing a fumble which was recovered, leading to a Rams touchdown moments later. Overall, he was pretty disappointed in his own performance.

“I don’t think I played to the standard of what this offense is capable of,” Tagovailoa said after the game according to Armando Salguero. He thanked the defense for their impressive day, which allowed the Dolphins to win despite a pretty crazy 471-to-145 yardage disadvantage.

Tua: "I've heard it many times from the guys in the locker room, we came out with the win. Thank God we got a good defense." — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) November 1, 2020

Tua is right there. The Dolphins’ only other offensive touchdown came on a touchdown run by Myles Gaskin, after the defense forced a Jared Goff fumble and handed the offense the ball at the one

Andrew Van Ginkel returned a Rams fumble 78 yards for a touchdown after a sack by Emmanuel Ogbah in the second quarter. On the very next drive, the Miami Dolphins forced a three-and-out, and Jakeem Grant broke a punt return for an 88-yard touchdown.

It was the first time that the Miami Dolphins had scored passing, rushing, defensive, and special teams touchdowns since 1993. As Tua Tagovailoa and Brian Flores said after the game, it was a true team effort, even if the young quarterback is hoping to show more going forward.