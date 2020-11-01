The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Watch: Tua Tagovailoa Throws His First NFL Touchdown

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins makes his first completed pass during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

It’s been a busy few weeks for Dolphins’ rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

After being named the Miami starting quarterback just over a week ago, the former Alabama star is in the middle of his first NFL start on Sunday against the Rams.

Despite a rough beginning to the game, Tua delivered an absolute strike to Devante Parker from three yards out for his first touchdown in the NFL. The rookie showed off his pinpoint accuracy and stellar decision-making on the pass.

Here’s a look at the play:

The touchdown tied the game up at 7.

Tua’s laser throw came after a pretty disastrous start for the rookie. On his first professional pass attempt, Tua fumbled the ball and then took a huge hit. Of course, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was in on the action, stripping the ball from the rookie’s left hand.

Los Angeles capitalized on the short field and jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

But it looks like Tua isn’t going down without a fight.

Catch the rest of the Dolphins game against the Rams right now on Fox.


About Zach Koons

Zach is an intern at The Spun.