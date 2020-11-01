Watch: Tua Tagovailoa Throws His First NFL Touchdown

It’s been a busy few weeks for Dolphins’ rookie Tua Tagovailoa.

After being named the Miami starting quarterback just over a week ago, the former Alabama star is in the middle of his first NFL start on Sunday against the Rams.

Despite a rough beginning to the game, Tua delivered an absolute strike to Devante Parker from three yards out for his first touchdown in the NFL. The rookie showed off his pinpoint accuracy and stellar decision-making on the pass.

Here’s a look at the play:

Tua throws his first career TD 🚨 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/pBAL8G30Ky — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2020

The touchdown tied the game up at 7.

Tua’s laser throw came after a pretty disastrous start for the rookie. On his first professional pass attempt, Tua fumbled the ball and then took a huge hit. Of course, Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald was in on the action, stripping the ball from the rookie’s left hand.

Los Angeles capitalized on the short field and jumped out to a 7-0 lead.

But it looks like Tua isn’t going down without a fight.

Catch the rest of the Dolphins game against the Rams right now on Fox.