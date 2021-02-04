Tua Tagovailoa Was Asked If He’s The Dolphins’ Franchise QB

Tua Tagovailoa was the No. 5 pick by the Miami Dolphins in 2020, months after being knocked out of his final season at Alabama by a nasty hip injury.

Many expected Tua to sit out his rookie year, in order to be sure that he had recovered from the injury. Instead, he took over for a pretty successful Ryan Fitzpatrick at midseason, starting the back-half of the year.

Tua had some significant ups and down. In most cases, his would’ve been dubbed a pretty successful rookie year, but compared to No. 1 pick Joe Burrow or presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert, who went one spot after Tagovailoa to the Los Angeles Chargers, and there are concerns about his ceiling. His future has also been thrown into question given constant rumors that the Dolphins could make a play for Deshaun Watson, who has demanded a trade from the Houston Texans.

Any deal would likely involve Tua being traded after just one year in Miami. The former Crimson Tide QB isn’t concerned about his future, though. He believes he is the franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins.

On @GMFB, #Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa was asked if he’s the team’s franchise QB now and going forward: “I would say yes. What I can do is control what I can control. My focus is being the best person I can be.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 4, 2021

There are reports all over the place when it comes to a potential Deshaun Watson trade. The Texans don’t sound like they’re super active in discussions to move their displeased star quarterback, but some have shared that it would probably take upwards of three first-round picks and a quarterback for the Texans to slide into his spot.

A few weeks ago, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reported that Tagovailoa “isn’t regarded as a quarterback the Texans will view as an adequate replacement for Watson,” which obviously throws a wrench in the potential deal.

It’s a moot point if the Texans hold firm on their apparent unwillingness to make a deal, but until there’s some more clarity on the situation in Houston, Tua Tagovailoa is one of the players that hangs in the balance.