Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Admission On NFL Debut

It’s been 14 months since Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut against the New York Jets. Since then his NFL career has been a mixed bag, but he has fond memories of that first play.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, Tua reflected on making his debut at Hard Rock Stadium against the team he faces this Sunday. He said that it was exciting hearing people cheer him so loudly on what was a very short play.

“That was the loudest I heard people cheer for a 1-yard pass,” Tua said.

Tua went 2-of-2 for nine yards in garbage time against the Jets. A few days later, he was named the team’s starting quarterback and has started every game for the Dolphins when healthy ever since.

Tua, reflecting on his NFL debut in garbage time against Jets last year: "That was the loudest I heard people cheer for a 1-yard pass." Dolphins-Jets Sunday at Hard Rock — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 15, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa is 12-7 as a starter with a 67.4-percent career completion rate, 3,759 passing yards and 23 touchdowns with 11 interceptions. His NFL career has been a bit of a mixed bag though.

But Miami are currently on a four-game winning streak. Tua has had some of his best games over the last three weeks, completing 80-percent of his passes with a 108.2 passer rating in that span.

That streak will almost certainly increase against the Jets at Hard Rock Stadium this weekend. Tua has never lost against the Dolphins’ New Jersey-based rivals.

Will Tua Tagovailoa have the best game of his career this weekend?