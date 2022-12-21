Tua Tagovailoa Has Brutally Honest Admission On Pro Bowl

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 29: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins jogs out of the tunnel onto the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on September 29, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is having a breakout year in his third NFL season.

His strong play has helped the Dolphins get into position to compete for a playoff spot and has made the former No. 5 overall pick the leading vote getter among fans for the Pro Bowl.

Earning his first-ever Pro Bowl selection would be a nice milestone for Tagovailoa, but it's not something he seems to be focusing on.

"That would be cool but my hope is I'm not available for it," Tagovailoa said to reporters today, via Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald.

Of course, Tagovailoa is referring to the fact that players whose teams make the Super Bowl are not eligible for the Pro Bowl if selected.

There's plenty of work to be done, however, before Miami is even in the playoffs. The Dolphins (8-6) currently hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC, but there are three weeks remaining and the Patriots and Jets are just one game off the pace.

The good news for the Dolphins is they play the Patriots and Jets to close out the season. If they win both of those games--or even win one and beat the Packers this weekend--they'll likely be able to secure a Wild Card berth at 10-7.