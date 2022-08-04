Tua Tagovailoa Has Message For Miami Dolphins Fans

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to make a pass play against the Buffalo Bills in the first half of the game at Hard Rock Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a lot to prove in 2022. This season could determine whether the Dolphins choose to make him their franchise quarterback moving forward, or cut ties with him down the road.

But if the pressure is getting to Tua at all, he's doing a masterful job of hiding it. Following practice at training camp today, Tua had a message for Dolphins fans everywhere.

Taking to Twitter, Tua shared a photo of himself having fun with fans on the sidelines. He thanked them for "showing up and bringing that energy" in practice.

"Shoutout to the fans for always showing up and bringing that energy!" Tua wrote.

It was Tua's first tweet in several weeks. Judging by the reactions, the fans definitely appreciated it.

"So glad to see you with the fans before our historic super bowl run," one fan replied.

"No @Tua, shoutout to you for sticking with us even as half the fan base didn't believe in you. I have always thought you were so underestimated and given a bad and unfair start, and I am so excited to see the energy around you and this team turning around this season. Go Phinsss!" wrote another.

"Have a great season @Tua. Your real fans are behind you 100%" a third wrote.

It's going to take more than fan confidence for Tua to meet expectations though.