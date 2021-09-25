Dolphins Make Unfortunate Decision On QB Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was quickly ruled out for this Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders due to fractured ribs. And now, we know that he’ll miss the following two games as well.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are placing Tagovailoa on injured reserve. That means he’ll have to miss a minimum of three games.

Rapoport added that Miami is hopeful that Tagovailoa will return from injury after those three games are over. If that timeline holds up, he’ll be ready to go on Oct. 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Veteran quarterback Jacoby Brissett will be the starting quarterback for the Dolphins during Tagovailoa’s absence. In Week 2, he completed 24-of-40 pass attempts for 169 yards and an interception.

Sources: The #Dolphins are placing QB Tua Tagovailoa on Injured Reserve, meaning he’ll miss three games. The hope is he returns from his broken ribs at that point. But it’s Jacoby Brissett’s show for the next three games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 25, 2021

During a recent press conference, Dolphins wide receiver Albert Wilson had a message for anyone doubting Brissett. He believes the offense will be just fine with Brissett running the show.

“We have full confidence in him, as we do with Tua,” Wilson said when asked about Brissett starting this Sunday. “We don’t feel like we’ve taken a step back with him.”

Brissett might not be as flashy as Tua Tagovailoa, but he’s a reliable veteran who has ample experience as a starter. As a matter of fact, Brissett has made 32 starts since entering the league in 2016.

The Dolphins will find out on Sunday if Brissett can hold down the fort while Tagovailoa is out.

