Dolphins Share Video Of Tua Tagovailoa In Conditioning Drill With Teammates

We’ll have to wait to find out if the Miami Dolphins throw Tua Tagovailoa into live game action this fall. As the team begins training camp, the former Alabama quarterback is out there doing conditioning drills with his new teammates.

Tagovailoa is one of the most talented quarterbacks to come out of the college ranks in recent years. He also brings significant injury risk. His college career was ended prematurely last fall, when he suffered a very scary hip injury during a win over Mississippi State. That injury threatened his football future, but luckily all the signs from his rehab have been positive thus far.

Earlier this week, a video was released of Tua walking from his car that raised some red flags. FS1’s Colin Cowherd immediately set off alarms about a “clear limp” that he thought the Dolphins quarterback of the future displayed. Others weren’t very concerned.

On Tuesday, the Miami Dolphins put up video from conditioning drills. Tua Tagovailoa, wearing No. 1, was involved, doing some running with his teammates. This is far from the most strenuous activity for the young signal caller, but I don’t notice any serious limp or favoring of one side here.

As a competitor, Tua clearly wants to play as a rookie. That may not be in the cards though, as concerns about his health are natural. The Dolphins are also probably in a position to slow roll things a bit with his development, after looking ahead of schedule last season.

Head coach Brian Flores has said he wants an open competition at all positions. Veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick seems like the more likely Week 1 starter, something Tua has addressed, though Fitz has also been open about knowing he’s something of a placeholder.

Recent developments on the roster may help make Flores’ decision for him. Today, a pair of Miami Dolphins wide receivers—Allen Hurns and Albert Wilson—opted out of the upcoming season. It may just make more sense for the team to let Fitz navigate what promises to be a bizarre, tumultuous 2020 season, and prepare Tua Tagovailoa to hit the ground running with a full complement of players in 2021.

[Miami Dolphins]