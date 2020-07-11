Deion Sanders Has A Message For Tua Tagovailoa’s Critics

NFL legend Deion Sanders has been in Tua Tagovailoa’s corner for a while now. He wants to get rid of the stigma that the former Alabama star is “injury prone.”

Joe Burrow was a pretty locked in No. 1 overall pick, after his incredible Heisman season at LSU. The fact that his home state Cincinnati Bengals were picking in that spot and needed a quarterback didn’t hurt matters. Things might’ve been different, had Tua not suffered a brutal hip injury against Mississippi State.

“He would be my No. 1 for obvious reasons, because he gives me more film for me to judge his potential of success,” Deion Sanders told the NFL Network in April ahead of the NFL Draft. “”I like everything about Tua. He has a portfolio that says, ‘You know what? This guy’s a winner.’ He has a portfolio that says, ‘You know he can overcome adversity.”

Without the hip injury, there may have been a discussion there. Tua Tagovailoa has reportedly made significant progress in his rehab, and some thing he could play this fall, though there’s a good chance that his new team, the Miami Dolphins, elect to effectively redshirt him to help ensure that he is 100-percent ready to play in 2021. Deion Sanders believes that the hip injury, while very bad, was a one-off situation, and not indicative of larger issues.

“Yeah, he sustained an injury trying to make a darn play. He’s not injury prone,” Sanders told the “Move The Sticks” podcast on a recent episode, per 247.

“This guy is a flat-out winner. He’s smart. He’s professional. He’s articulate. He’s going to say the right things. He’s going to enhance the organization. He’s going to stand up in the press conference and say and speak the truth. He’s going to praise the Lord. I love everything about this kid. I think he’s going to be a phenomenal success in Miami.”

Tua did have some other moments during his Alabama career where he was banged up and took hits. He is also all of the things that Sanders describes above, and if he overcomes that injury, he very well may wind up being the best quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft class. It is very hard not to root for him.

