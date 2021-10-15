Brian Flores Gives Big Update On Tua Tagovailoa’s Status

Earlier this week, the Miami Dolphins designated Tua Tagovailoa for return from injured reserve. On Friday, head coach Brian Flores provided an update on his second-year quarterback.

Speaking to the media this morning, Flores revealed that Tagovailoa is on track to start this weekend against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Tagovailoa hasn’t dealt with any setbacks this week, which is a great sign that he has recovered from his rib injury. As long as he gets through this Friday’s practice without any hiccups, he’ll be under center for the Dolphins in London this Sunday.

Before he got hurt in Week 2, Tagovailoa had 215 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. Jacoby Brissett wasn’t awful the past three games, but the Dolphins are winless this season when Tagovailoa isn’t their starting quarterback.

Brian Flores says if everything goes well today Tua Tagovailoa will start vs. Jacksonville — Joe Schad (@schadjoe) October 15, 2021

For anyone worried that Tagovailoa is potentially rushing back from his injury, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport revealed that Miami always thought its young quarterback was going to be ready to play by Week 6.

“They believe his couple of cracked ribs would be able to heal enough that probably around the two-to-three week range he’d be good to go,” Rapoport said. “They just didn’t want him getting out there and hurting himself anymore, so they put him on IR and took the pressure off with hopes they’d bring him back this week.”

If Tua Tagovailoa does start this Sunday for the Dolphins, it’ll increase their chances of getting back in the win column.

[Joe Schad]