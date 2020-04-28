What Tua Tagovailoa Has Said About His Dolphins Jersey Number

Tua Tagovailoa hopes to be the first true franchise quarterback for the Miami Dolphins since Dan Marino’s retirement 20 years ago. He’ll be looking to carve out his legacy in a new uniform number.

Tua has been wearing No. 13 for years. That number is unavailable with the Dolphins, of course.

Marino’s No. 13 is retired by the franchise, as is Bob Griese’s No. 12, which Tua has worn in the past, at games like the U.S. Army All-American Game.

He’s not particularly worried about the number that he wears in the pros. “For me, I’m not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired and it should be. Dan Marino is the GOAT, he’s like the mayor out there” he told reporters after being selected by the team, per 247Sports. “I have much respect for him. Whatever number I’m given by that organization, 78 or 99, I’ll wear it. I just want to have the opportunity to go out there and ball.”

Tua Tagovailoa is a consummate teammate, and has always handled himself well, so this isn’t surprising. Dolphin fans probably didn’t need to be sold on him any more, but the deference paid to Marino doesn’t hurt.

After weeks of speculation over how his injury history would hurt his draft stock, Tua wound up at the position that made the most sense all along. The Dolphins took him at No. 5 overall, as the next major step in the franchise’s rebuild.

We’ll probably have to wait to see him on the field though. The team is expected to start the year with Ryan Fitzpatrick as the QB1 again, to give Tua as much time to recover from his 2019 hip injury as possible, and to learn and adapt to the NFL system.

