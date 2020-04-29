Dolphins Fans Not Happy With Tua Tagovailoa Jersey Number Suggestion

There’s been a lot of controversy over what jersey number Miami Dolphins rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa will get.

In a recent column for the Orlando Sentinel, writer Mike Bianchi suggested that Dolphins legendary QB Dan Marino should allow the team to unretire his No. 13 jersey in order to let Tua have the number he wore at Alabama. Bianchi said that letting Tua wear his number would not only give the No. 5 overall pick credibility, but it would enhance the legacy of the number.

But Bianchi’s suggestion hasn’t been received particularly well. In fact, judging by how quickly and strongly his initial tweet has been ratio’d, a ton of Dolphins fans disagree.

As of writing, the tweet has over 1,000 comments and less than 150 likes. Just about all of the messages read the same: “No,” “Big fat hairy no,” No way!!!” and “Hell no!”

Via Orlando Sentinel:

“Marino is indeed the Dolphins’ GOAT (“Greatest Of All Time”),” Bianchi wrote. “But wouldn’t it be amazing if he also became the franchise’s GOAT — the most ‘Gracious Of All Time.’ Think about it: He would become a South Florida hero all over again if he held a big news conference and generously presented the No. 13 to Tua. (Good God, would I be a good PR guy or what?).” “Besides, it’s not like un-retiring the No. 13 and giving it to Tua is going to diminish Marino’s greatness. In fact, it would actually be honoring Marino’s legacy to give his number to a special prospect like Tua.”

Do you agree with me that #MiamiDolphins legend #DanMarino should voluntarily un-retire his No. 13 and give it to the next Miami Dolphins legend – #TuaTagovailoa? Here's my column: https://t.co/6mX20CjOXD pic.twitter.com/GFkFAj8PrU — Mike Bianchi (@BianchiWrites) April 29, 2020

It’s very rare that a team will unretire a jersey number. The most notable time it happened was in 2012, when Denver Broncos legend Frank Tripucka publicly gave his former team permission to give his retired No. 18 jersey to Peyton Manning.

If Tua were an established player like Manning was in 2012, fans may be more amenable. But to give the number to play who hasn’t played a down yet may be beyond the pale to some fans.

Tagovailoa himself has said that he understands the No. 13 jersey is retired and he’s fine wearing something different.

“For me, I’m not too worried about what number I have. I understand No. 13 is retired and it should be. Dan Marino is the GOAT, he’s like the mayor out there” Tua told reporters after being selected by Miami, per 247Sports. “I have much respect for him. Whatever number I’m given by that organization, 78 or 99, I’ll wear it. I just want to have the opportunity to go out there and ball.”

All of that said, giving him Bob Griese’s retired No. 12 jersey – which Tua also wore when he was younger – could similarly be on the table.

What do you think? Should the Dolphins un-retire Marino’s number and give it to Tua?