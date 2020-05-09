This week, Tua Tagovailoa finally settled on a Miami Dolphins jersey number. With Dan Marino’s No. 13 unavailable, Tua made a bold choice, donning the No. 1.

That decision has paid off already. This offseason has brought plenty of exciting new jersey numbers for fans to buy, including both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s jerseys in Tampa Bay. As of today, however, the Tua jerseys top them all.

Tua Tagovailoa No. 1 jerseys occupy the top two spots at the official NFL Shop top sellers list right now. Different Brady options are at the Nos. 3, 4, 6, 8, and 9 spots.

Tua’s white jersey is the most popular right now, followed by the aqua option. Gronk, Joe Burrow, and CeeDee Lamb round out the top 10. Obviously, the sheer number of Brady jerseys flying off the shelves is also notable, but Tua jerseys have only been available for a few days.

#Dolphins QB @Tua Tagovailoa has the top two selling jerseys on NFL Shop with the home white No. 1 ahead of the aqua. Both ahead of Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. — Adam Silverstein (@SilversteinAdam) May 9, 2020

Tua was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the second quarterback off the board, after Burrow went No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

We may not see Tua hit the field for a while. Coming off of a devastating hip injury, the Dolphins are expected to start Ryan Fitzpatrick this fall, to allow the former Alabama star to get as healthy as possible and acclimate to the NFL game.

When he finally gets onto the field for the Dolphins, though, the buzz in South Beach will be palpable.

[NFL Shop]