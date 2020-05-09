The Spun

Tua Tagovailoa Dolphins Jersey Sale Numbers Are Incredible

Tua Tagovailoa shows off his NFL Draft suit.UNSPECIFIED LOCATION - APRIL 23: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this still image from video provided by the NFL, Tua Tagovailoa shows off the lining of his jacket during the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft on April 23, 2020. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

This week, Tua Tagovailoa finally settled on a Miami Dolphins jersey number. With Dan Marino’s No. 13 unavailable, Tua made a bold choice, donning the No. 1.

That decision has paid off already. This offseason has brought plenty of exciting new jersey numbers for fans to buy, including both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski’s jerseys in Tampa Bay. As of today, however, the Tua jerseys top them all.

Tua Tagovailoa No. 1 jerseys occupy the top two spots at the official NFL Shop top sellers list right now. Different Brady options are at the Nos. 3, 4, 6, 8, and 9 spots.

Tua’s white jersey is the most popular right now, followed by the aqua option. Gronk, Joe Burrow, and CeeDee Lamb round out the top 10. Obviously, the sheer number of Brady jerseys flying off the shelves is also notable, but Tua jerseys have only been available for a few days.

Tua was the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He was the second quarterback off the board, after Burrow went No. 1 to the Cincinnati Bengals.

We may not see Tua hit the field for a while. Coming off of a devastating hip injury, the Dolphins are expected to start Ryan Fitzpatrick this fall, to allow the former Alabama star to get as healthy as possible and acclimate to the NFL game.

When he finally gets onto the field for the Dolphins, though, the buzz in South Beach will be palpable.

