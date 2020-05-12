Tua Tagovailoa Makes A Promise After Signing Dolphins Contract

Tua Tagovailoa is officially a member of the Miami Dolphins. The quarterback phenom has nothing but gratitude for the organization after making his “dream come true.”

The Dolphins took a shot on the former Alabama signal-caller with the fifth-overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. There was a bit of skepticism regarding Tagovailoa and past injury history. But the 6-foot-2 quarterback’s obvious potential and overall skill-set was too good to pass up.

Now, Tagovailoa is already the face of the franchise and an emerging star in the league, despite not playing a down of professional football yet. The Miami quarterback has the top two selling jerseys in the NFL since the conclusion of the 2020 draft, topping Tom Brady and Joe Burrow.

It’s setting up to be an exciting year for Tagovailoa and his family. Above all, the former Crimson Tide passer is simply grateful to the Dolphins for helping him accomplish his dreams. But Tagovailoa isn’t just thinking about himself or his family during this memorable time. After signing his new contract, Tagovailoa pledged to give back to communities in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami.

Thank you to @MiamiDolphins for making this dream come true for me and my family. It's in my heart to give back to the communities that have raised me. Plans are underway to start charitable outreach efforts in Hawaii, Alabama and Miami. Stay tuned, stay safe. Go fins! Blessed! https://t.co/KGyvGr6xNX — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 12, 2020

Tagovailoa’s generosity comes as no surprise. The Dolphins’ quarterback just recently gifted his mom a new car for Mother’s Day.

This will just be the start in Tagovailoa’s effort to help others. It’s awesome to see players with such a large brand using their influence to lend a helping hand to those less fortunate.

Tagovailoa is already emerging as one of the best stories to follow in the NFL.