Tua Tagovailoa Makes Bold Statement About His Health

After missing three games due to fractured ribs, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sounds ready to make his return to the gridiron.

Speaking to reporters on Friday afternoon, Tagovailoa said “I don’t think it’s 100 percent pretty, but I’m 100 percent ready to get back on the field.”

While there will be some concerns about how Tagovailoa’s body initially responds to defenders hitting him, the second-year quarterback’s comments should erase some of that doubt. Besides, he wouldn’t return to the field if he wasn’t ready to put himself in those situations.

Tagovailoa also revealed that he’s really excited to rejoin his teammates on the field. He hasn’t taken a snap for the Dolphins since Week 2.

“I feel good,” Tagovailoa told reporters. “I’m just happy to be out there with the team.”

The Dolphins have struggled on offense since losing Tua Tagovailoa to a rib injury. Jacoby Brissett has been steady at times, but there’s no denying that Tagovailoa gives them the best chance to win.

Prior to suffering fractured ribs in Week 2, Tagovailoa had 215 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception. He’s hoping to prove that he can be Miami’s franchise quarterback for years to come.

Kickoff for the Dolphins-Jaguars game is at 9:30 a.m. ET from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England.

[David Furones]