Tua Tagovailoa Makes Final Decision On Jersey Number

Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa donned No. 13 during his time with the Crimson Tide. But the elite signal-caller is ditching his collegiate number for a new digit in the NFL.

Tagovailoa ushers in what many believe to be a new era with the Miami Dolphins. The fifth overall pick is already considered the “face of the franchise” and is expected to do big things this upcoming season.

The former Alabama quarterback has undergone plenty of changes the past few months. But his latest number change was a personal decision.

Tagovailoa is ditching No. 13 and will don No. 1 with the Dolphins. It’s safe to say the Miami quarterback is excited about the change, as evident from his latest Twitter post:

For the Audience of 1🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/kZYXaYVD1R — Tua. T 🇦🇸 (@Tua) May 6, 2020

Not a bad look, Tua. It’s safe to assume his jersey will be a hot-ticket item throughout the 2020 season.

Tagovailoa enters his rookie season with the most hype, despite Joe Burrow being selected first overall. If it weren’t for a history filled with injuries, the 6-foot passer would’ve likely been the No. 1 pick over Burrow. But that’s all in the past now.

Tagovailoa, now donning No. 1, is looking to have a big rookie season. The Dolphins are a must-watch team in 2020 with Tagovailoa under center.