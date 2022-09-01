Tua Tagovailoa Named Dolphins Captain: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins unveiled their team captains for the 2022 season. Third-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was at the top of the list.

This is the first time in Tagovailoa's NFL career that he has been voted a team captain.

Jevon Holland, Tyreek Hill, Xavien Howard, Elandon Roberts, Terron Armstead and Christian Wilkins were also voted captains for this season.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters that players voted for captains via point system. He said Tagovailoa was the highest point winner.

"It speaks volumes to where he is with the team and their belief in him," McDaniel said of Tagovailoa, via Cameron Wolfe.

Of course, Dolphins fans are thrilled that Tagovailoa is considered one of the leaders in the locker room.

In two seasons with the Dolphins, Tagovailoa has completed 66.2 percent of his passes for 4,467 yards with 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions.

With a better supporting cast around him, Tagovailoa is expected to have a breakout year in Miami.