Tua Tagovailoa has had an up-and-down rookie season. While he’s 6-2 as a starter, he’s struggled over the past three weeks and needed Ryan Fitzpatrick to bail out the team in a vital win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 16.

Speaking to the media this week, Tua addressed the issues he’s had throwing the ball. He said that he needs to do a better job of getting the ball down the field.

Tua currently ranks 31st of 36 in yards per pass attempt at 6.3 yards per throw. He’s averaging only 181.6 yards per start and has been pulled from games several times.

But Tua Tagovailoa is still on track to start in Miami’s vital game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend. A win secures the Dolphins’ first trip to the playoffs since 2016.

Tua said he simply must do a better job of getting the ball down the field. His yards per pass attempt is 31st of 36 NFL qualifiers….. On next question, he said Alabama's DeVonta Smith – a possibility with Texans' pick due Miami – "goes up and gets the ball, very athletic." — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 30, 2020

There are a lot of potential reasons that Tua Tagovailoa isn’t quite playing up to expectations as a rookie. Lingering effects from the career-threatening hip injury he suffered 13 months ago could be one. But for the most part, NFL analysts and Dolphins fans simply aren’t impressed by what they’ve seen from the No. 5 overall pick.

Tua does a great job of protecting the ball, and his 0.9-percent interception rate is the best in the league among qualified QBs. He’s just not doing enough with his arm to get Miami over the hump.

Were it not for Miami’s No. 1 ranked scoring defense and some hero ball from Ryan Fitzpatrick, Tua’s problems might be keeping the Dolphins out of the playoffs altogether.

Can Tua Tagovailoa make the necessary adjustments in time for the team’s playoff push?