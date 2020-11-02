Former NFL GM Has 1 Major Question With Tua Tagovailoa

Tua Tagovailoa may have won his first start against the Los Angeles Rams yesterday, but he didn’t exactly impress in the 28-17 win.

The Miami Dolphins rookie QB went just 12 of 22 for 93 yards and a touchdown. He was sacked three times and lost a fumble very early in his performance. Were it not for 14 points off huge plays from the Dolphins defense and special teams, Tua would have been credited with generating only 14 points of offense.

Needless to say, some former NFL personnel are quickly coming out to point out the very same. In a recent interview, former NFL GM Michael Lombardi appeared unimpressed. He suggested that Miami consider going in another direction if they get a top-five pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

“You’ve got to ask yourself the question as you sit there as a Miami Dolphin executive, and as a Miami Dolphins coach, is Tua better than Justin Fields,” Lombardi said, via Saturday Down South. “Because you’re going to end up with a top five pick. Is Tua better than the North Dakota State quarterback (Trey Lance). You’ve got to ask yourself those questions and generate honest answers, or else your franchise is going to be stuck in time.”

Granted it’s too early to answer that question with any earnestness, but it’s definitely one to consider.

“That’s not why you draft a guy #4 overall. You want to see elite talent.” @MitchMossRadio and @PaulyHoward question @MLombardiNFL on the #FinsUp decision to start Tua Tagovailoa. The former NFL executive gives his criticism on Tua’s performance. #FollowTheMoney pic.twitter.com/UclHXxzmEj — VSiN (@VSiNLive) November 2, 2020

The Dolphins own the Houston Texans’ first round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. If the Texans finish the year as a bottom-tier team, QBs like Fields, Lance or even Trevor Lawrence (if the stars align right) could be available to them.

We’ve seen some teams cut bait with a first-round QB early when the opportunity for a better prospect arrived. It’s worked well for the Arizona Cardinals, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tennessee Titans.

Perhaps a similar strategy would work for the Dolphins.

But that’s a question for a later date. It’s far too early in Tua’s NFL career to make any judgements about his future with the team.