ESPN Analyst ‘Bothered’ By Tua Tagovailoa’s Comments

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa recently told the media that he “wasn’t comfortable” calling plays as a rookie in 2020. And one NFL analyst was perturbed by what he said.

On Thursday’s edition of NFL Live, ESPN’s Tim Hasselbeck said he was “bothered” by what Tua said. He said that no quarterback designated as the future of a team should fail to learn his playbook. Hasselbeck said that while he thinks Tua will improve, he should have kept that information to himself.

“I have to be honest, I kind of read some of the comments, (but) that’s the first time I had heard him say it in that way. It kind of bothered me,” Hasselbeck said, via 247Sports. “That should never, ever, ever happen with a quarterback, a guy that’s drafted in the first round that’s going to be the guy. I get it, the offseason was weird, it was hard, but I don’t want to hear Joe Burrow or anybody else talking about, ‘Hey, I didn’t learn the playbook.’ That, to me, is bad. Look, I do think he’ll be better, but sometimes, maybe, you don’t have to give everybody all of your information.”

Tua Tagovailoa enjoyed some success during his rookie campaign, going 6-3 as a starter with a 64-percent completion rate. But he rarely blew opposing teams out of the water with his play. He had two games with over 300 passing yards and lost both of them.

Here’s everything Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa had to say today about preparing for year two in the NFL. Says his hip feels 10 times better and he knows the playbook much better. https://t.co/8CJMEcNkul — Will Manso (@WillManso) May 26, 2021

The Miami Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft but started the season with Ryan Fitzpatrick as their starter. Despite a strong start to the season, head coach Brian Flores pulled the plug on Fitzpatrick midseason and let Tua start.

Tua promptly won his first three starts, and did not throw an interception in his first five. But by season’s end, Tua wasn’t improving enough and the Dolphins narrowly missed the playoffs.

In the offseason, questions emerged as to whether Tua really is the future of the team.

Statements like the one Tua made won’t make that narrative go away anytime soon.

Will Tua Tagovailoa improve in 2021?