Tua Tagovailoa Officially Agrees To His Rookie Contract

Tua Tagovailoa is officially under contract with the Miami Dolphins.

On Monday, ESPN’s Field Yates reported that Tagovailoa has agreed to terms with the Dolphins on a deal. It is a four-year, $30.275 million contract with a fifth-year team option.

Tagovailoa is the first of the four quarterbacks taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft to sign on the dotted line. He was the No. 5 overall pick by the Dolphins, who finished 5-11 and last place in the AFC East in 2019.

At fifth overall, Tagovailoa is the highest-drafted quarterback to go to the Dolphins since Bob Griese went No. 4 overall back in 1967. Were it not for a season-ending hip injury at Alabama in 2019, there’s a strong case to be made that he could have gone first overall in 2020.

Tagovailoa’s three-year tenure at Alabama includes coming off the bench to win the national title as a freshman in 2017. The following year he led Alabama to a 12-0 regular season record en route to an SEC title and a trip to the College Football Playoff national championship game.

Unfortunately, injuries derailed his junior year at Alabama. In his absence, Alabama missed the College Football Playoff for the first time since its inception.

But when healthy, there’s no denying his tremendous talent and NFL potential. There’s a strong case to be made that the 22-year-old quarterback might already be the best thrower in the AFC East.

