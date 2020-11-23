Tua Tagovailoa Shares His Reaction To Getting Benched

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Denver Broncos.

Tagovailoa struggled against the Broncos’ defense on Sunday. The former Alabama Crimson Tide star completed 11 of 20 passes for 83 yards and one touchdown before getting benched. He was sacked several times and felt pressure for most of the game.

Miami put Ryan Fitzpatrick in the game in the second half. Fitzpatrick completed 12 of 18 passes for 117 yards and an interception. The Dolphins lost to the Broncos, 20-13. Miami is now 6-4 on the season.

Following the loss, Tagovailoa shared his reaction to getting benched.

“My thoughts were whatever was going to be best for the team,” Tagovailoa said in his postgame press conference. “When I was in, we couldn’t really get things going and Coach felt like it was the best decision to put Fitz in to give us a spark. When I heard that — it’s really what’s best for the team. If we were to win with Fitz in there, the locker room would be a lot different and everyone would be a lot happier. It just sucks to lose.”

Miami head coach Brian Flores said following the loss that Tagovailoa will start next weekend.

The Dolphins will look to rebound against the Jets.