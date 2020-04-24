Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Getting Drafted By The Dolphins

Entering the 2019 college football and NFL seasons, Tua Tagovailoa to the Miami Dolphins seemed like destiny. Tua was set for a Heisman campaign and a run at another national title, and the Dolphins tore things down to the studs and looked to be gunning for the No. 1 pick.

Things didn’t exactly shake out that way. Tua got hurt during the season, throwing his football future into doubt. Meanwhile, LSU quarterback Joe Burrow emerged as a true superstar, putting together one of the best individual seasons we’ve ever seen. And the Dolphins weren’t that bad. Former Patriots assistant Brian Flores had the team playing competitive ball by season’s end.

Miami also evidently wanted people off the scent that they still wanted Tua, now with the No. 5 pick. For weeks, there were rumors that the team might actually prefer Oregon’s Justin Herbert. There were rumors about the team opting for an offensive tackle as well, or packaging some picks together to make a “Godfather offer” to get Joe Burrow at No. 1, where the Cincinnati Bengals were set to pick him.

Ultimately, the Dolphins stayed put, and did what most surmised from the start: they took Tua Tagovailoa with their first pick. The Alabama star about it. “I tell you what, it’s been a dream, it’s been a dream to have an opportunity like this” he told Travis Wingfield of the Miami Dolphins “Drive Time Podcast” last night, after the selection.

"I tell you what, it's been a dream." – @Tuaamann @WingfieldNFL chatted with Tua last night after he was drafted! pic.twitter.com/cfcoKp1rRi — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) April 24, 2020

That is definitely something that Dolphins fans will love to hear. The team hasn’t had much more luck finding a franchise quarterback in the post-Dan Marino years than the Cleveland Browns have. Tua brings stark health risks, but if healthy, he may be the best player in the whole draft.

“It’s not just big for me, it’s for my family as well,” Tua continued during the interview. “I just want to thank the fans for the love and support but I also want to thank owner Stephen Ross, I want to thank Chris Greer and head coach, Coach Flores for giving me this opportunity to play for Miami.”

Tua is one of the most dynamic and statistically efficient quarterbacks in college football history. If this pans out, the Dolphins should turn a major corner.

[Miami Dolphins]