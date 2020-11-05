Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Facing Kyler Murray This Weekend

This weekend, two of the league’s youngest quarterbacks will go head-to-head in a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and Miami Dolphins.

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray has already established himself as one of the league’s best young quarterbacks. On Sunday, he’ll face off against Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Tua made his first NFL start last weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Although he didn’t put up gaudy numbers in his debut, the Dolphins used a complete team effort to take down the Rams.

After winning his the very first start of his career, Tua knows he’s up against stiff competition in Kyler Murray. Here’s what Tua had to say about Murray before Sunday’s game, via 247Sports:

“I’m very excited to go up against him,” Taogvailoa said. “My first impression when I met him is he’s pretty jacked up. For as short as he is, this guy’s rocked up. He’s very competitive. He’s very personable too. I got to meet his parents as well at the Heisman ceremony. Going against guys like that who are very competitive and you know you’re going to get their best — it’s going to be a fun one.”

The two quarterback have faced off against each other before – in the College Football Playoff in 2018.

In that game, Tua completed 24-of-27 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns. On the opposite end, Kyler racked up over 400 yards of total offense and three touchdowns.

Can Kyler exact his revenge this weekend?