Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Making His NFL Debut On Sunday

It’s been a long and frustrating journey for rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. The adversity became worth it Sunday night when Tagovailoa took to the NFL field for the first time.

In the midst of rookies Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert shining for their respective teams, Tagovailoa has remained patient behind starter Ryan Fitzpatrick. It’s only a matter of time before the former Alabama quarterback takes over in Miami. Until then, he’ll remain studying Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense.

Miami fans got a glimpse of the future Sunday afternoon, though. Tagovailoa played his first NFL action in the midst of a Dolphins’ blowout over the Jets. The rookie completed two passes for nine yards. It wasn’t anything too special, but it was to Tagovailoa.

The Miami rookie quarterback posted an awesome reaction to his first NFL playing time on Sunday night. Take a look in the post below.

It seems to be only a matter of time before Tua Tagovailoa takes over as the Dolphins’ starting quarterback. Until then, he has a bit more time to study under Ryan Fitzpatrick.

Miami is off to a 3-3 start to the season entering the Dolphins’ Week 7 bye week. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not head coach Brian Flores sticks with Fitzpatrick or rolls with Tagovailoa moving forward.

Either way, the Miami rookie quarterback will continue to simply enjoy his football journey.