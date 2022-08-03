Tua Tagovailoa Reacts To Tom Brady, Dolphins Rumors

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 03: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium on January 03, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The Miami Dolphins were disciplined by the NFL this Tuesday for violating the integrity of the game.

Per the NFL's findings, the Dolphins had "impermissible communications" with Tom Brady in 2019 and 2021.

After this Wednesday's practice session, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was asked about his team's conversations with Brady. He sounds unfazed by this drama.

"I can’t speak on 2019. I was here 2020," Tagovailoa told reporters. "I’m still here. And I’m blessed to be here. As it goes for support I think the team is all in with me."

Tagovailoa can't worry about the Dolphins being linked to Brady. If he takes care of business this upcoming season, his status as the team's starter should remain intact.

It's also pretty evident that Miami's locker room is supporting Tagovailoa. Star wideout Tyreek Hill has already called him the "most accurate quarterback in the NFL."

Last season, Tagovailoa had 2,653 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. With a better supporting cast around him, he should be able to take that next step in his progression this fall.