Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Still In Concussion Protocol

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 25: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field prior to a game against the Green Bay Packers at Hard Rock Stadium on December 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

On Dec. 25, Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered a concussion. Fast forward one month later, and he's still in concussion protocol.

According to Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN, Tagovailoa will not participate in Pro Bowl activities since he's still dealing with his concussion from Christmas Day.

Although this sounds concerning, the Dolphins claim there have not been any setbacks.

Tagovailoa has met with multiple doctors and specialists during his time in concussion protocol, per ESPN's report.

Tagovailoa suffered two confirmed concussions this season. The NFL and NFLPA launched joint reviews into how his injuries were handled by the Dolphins' medical staff.

Despite how serious this situation appears to be, Tagovailoa's parents said he'll be back under center for the Dolphins in the fall.

"No, he comes back. That’s their guy. They love him, we love them and what they’re doing and how they are helping with his recovery and trying to get him back," Tagovailoa's parents said via a local CBS affiliate.

Hopefully, Tagovailoa avoids any and all injuries next season.