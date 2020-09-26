Tua Tagovailoa Reveals What He Spent His First $1 Million On

In April, the Miami Dolphins made Tua Tagovailoa the No. 5 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft.

Despite concerns about his hip injury, the Dolphins made it clear they see him as the quarterback of the future. The former Alabama star hasn’t seen the field yet, but it shouldn’t be long before he gets a shot to show what he can do in the NFL.

Until then, he can sit back and relax as Ryan Fitzpatrick leads the Dolphins offense. For Tua, it doesn’t really matter, he’s still getting paid handsomely.

Tagovailoa signed a $30.3 million rookie contract, including a $19.6 million signing bonus. While that’s plenty of money to live on, Tua said he’s not spending any of his contract money.

Instead, the former Alabama star is only spending the money he makes on endorsement.

He recently sat down with GQ to discuss how he spent his first $1 million. The first thing he bought was an $80,000 Escalade for his mom.

“I bought a car from my mom. It was a 2020 Escalade. I actually trusted my marketing guys to help me with that, and so literally on Mother’s Day, I ended up calling my marketing team and asked them if they could help me get a car, and my mom was very happy.”

Tua then bought himself two cars – for a grand total of around $120.000.

After some jewelry for himself, the star quarterback bought his dad a $10,000 watch.

Oh, and he also bought a house.