The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Tua Tagovailoa Reveals Who He Called From The Field After His Debut

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins makes his first completed pass during the second half of their game against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Miami Dolphins rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa made his NFL debut on Sunday.

The former Alabama Crimson Tide star came in for starter Ryan Fitzpatrick late in the Dolphins’ blowout win over the New York Jets on Sunday night.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a career-threatening hip injury in November of 2019, was back on the field in game action less than a year later. The first round draft pick completed both of his pass attempts for nine yards. The Dolphins beat the Jets, 24-0, to improve to 3-3 on the season.

Following the game, Tagovailoa was spotted on the field all by himself. He was sitting down, appearing to just enjoy the scenery.

Tagovailoa later explained what he was doing. The former Alabama star wanted to call his parents from the field.

“It was a very special moment for me because my parents weren’t here so I wanted to sit close to where we ended our drive at and ended up FaceTiming my parents…. My parents normally never miss my game,” Tagovailoa said following the game, per Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Tagovailoa will have to get those photos framed at some point. That’s a pretty awesome moment captured on camera.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.