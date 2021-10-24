Tua Tagovailoa Shares Honest Admission On Trade Rumors

In addition to his normal game week preparation, Tua Tagovailoa had to deal with the background noise of trade rumors leading up to today’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Miami Dolphins have been reported to be at the front lines of a potential Deshaun Watson trade. Should they pull the trigger on the Texans quarterback, it would likely signal the end of Tagovailoa’s tenure in South Florida.

Following a last-second 30-28 loss to the Falcons this afternoon, Tagovailoa addressed how he has handled the outside noise and the conversations he had with Dolphins head coach Brian Flores about his future.

“It’s still a normal week. I really respect and appreciate his transparency where he’s at with that. But I like to keep those conversations private,” Tagovailoa told reporters, via Ruthie Polinsky of WTVJ.

Tua on trade rumors & conversations with coaches: "It's still a normal week. I really respect and appreciate his transparency where he's at with that. But I like to keep those conversations private." — Ruthie Polinsky (@ruthiepolinsky) October 24, 2021

Today, Tagovailoa threw a pair of interceptions, but finished 32-of-40 passing for 291 yards and four touchdowns. His final scoring pass to Mack Hollins put Miami ahead 28-27 with 2:33 left in the game.

However, Matt Ryan led the Falcons downfield for a game-winning field goal attempt, which Younghoe Koo nailed as time expired.

The loss is the sixth in a row for Miami after opening the season with a win over New England.