Tua Tagovailoa Shares How Ryan Fitzpatrick Has Handled Situation

When the Miami Dolphins take on the LA Rams this weekend, it will be Tua Tagovailoa under center for his first NFL start. Watching from the bench will be Ryan Fitzpatrick, who has been playing well despite being replaced.

Ahead of his first start, Tua spoke about how the Dolphins’ former starter has handled the situation. Speaking to the media, Tua revealed that Fitzpatrick has “remained very engaged and is giving feedback” to him.

That’s a classy response if ever there was one. Considering how heartbroken Fitzpatrick was to be benched last week, the fact that he’s taking it in stride is very admirable.

Assuming Tua Tagovailoa starts for Miami the rest of the way, Ryan Fitzpatrick will finish his 16th NFL season with 1,535 passing yards, 10 touchdown passes and seven interceptions. His last game was a decisive 24-0 win over the New York Jets in Week 6.

But the plan from the very beginning of the season was for Fitzpatrick to merely pave the way for Tagovailoa to start. Miami drafted Tua No. 5 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft following a terrible 2019 season.

We can challenge the wisdom of benching Fitzpatrick right as the Dolphins are in the thick of the playoff race, but Dolphins head coach Brian Flores decided it was time.

We probably haven’t seen the last of Ryan Fitzpatrick on the football field though. Despite his impending 38th birthday, his strong play has shown that he still has what it takes to be a start in this league.

And if something does happen to Tua, he could be back under center before the end of the season.

Until then, Fitzpatrick is going to keep staying classy.