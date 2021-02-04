Tua Tagovailoa Sums Up His Mindset After Rookie Season

It was an up-and-down rookie season for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. He took over as the starter midseason and played mistake-free football. But he couldn’t do enough to get the Dolphins into the playoffs.

Speaking to ProFootballTalk this week, the former Alabama star reflected on his rookie year. He said that moving forward he has to do a better job of “making good use” of the opportunities he gets on the field.

“All of us rookies this past year have been given the same slate — we’ve all been given a clean slate,” Tagovailoa said. “Some of us made the best of our opportunities and some of us didn’t. And I’d say I need to do a better job making good use of my opportunity.”

Tagovailoa did his best to make it clear that he’s having no problems with the severe hip injury he suffered in 2019. As for the game itself, he said he is working on his pre-snap reads.

“I’d say physically and mentally, I’m back,” Tagovailoa said. “I think it’s a continuing process of stretching, strengthening the parts around the hip, and just continuing to get better, stronger, faster. And hoping to be a lot better this upcoming season.”

Tua Tagovailoa: I need to do a better job making good use of my opportunity https://t.co/0XrSHYH6kk — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) February 4, 2021

Tua Tagovailoa completed 64.1-percent of his passes for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns, going 6-3 as a starter. The Dolphins went 10-6 overall and narrowly missed the playoffs.

But based on some of the reports that have come out, the Dolphins may be looking at other options. They’ve been heavily linked with a trade for disgruntled Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

While such a deal may be months from materializing, Tua may not have much time to show his progress to the Dolphins brass.

Will Tua Tagovailoa be a Miami Dolphin when the 2021 season starts?