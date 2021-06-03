Tua Tagovailoa’s Trainer Says QB Was Only ’60 Percent’ Last Season

For more than just one reason, Tua Tagovailoa‘s rookie season with the Miami Dolphins was disappointing. We may now have a clearer picture as to why.

Tagovailoa’s trainer, Nick Hickes, recently revealed Tagovailoa was only “60 percent healthy” during his rookie season, via Go Long’s Tyler Dunne.

“If your lower body is weak, and it’s not explosive and you feel asymmetry, throwing a football is not going to be pretty because throwing a football starts from the ground up,” Hickes said. “From the feet to the hip to the trunk to the shoulder to the hand. It’s a kinetic chain. … Our goal was to eliminate that this off-season and build him into this strong, bulletproof athlete that can withstand the 17-game season.”

The Dolphins were well-aware when they took Tagovailoa with the No. 5 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft that he was coming off a serious season-ending injury the year before.

A ton of intel from trainer Nick Hicks of @PER4ORM in here, too. He's been with Tagovailoa all offseason and says the QB is down to 10% body fat while still adding weight. Explained, in detail, how much that hip affected the QB's body and mind as a rookie, too: pic.twitter.com/RyfHa2c3PE — Tyler Dunne (@TyDunne) June 2, 2021

If Tua Tagovailoa wasn’t 100 percent healthy, why did the Miami Dolphins play him at all last year? Regardless, if he was still that impacted by the season-ending injury he suffered during his final season at Alabama, it puts his rookie performance into perspective.

Tagovailoa went 6-3 as the Dolphins’ starter in 2020. He completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,814 yards and 11 touchdowns with five interceptions in 10 game appearances.

With the expectation Tagovailoa gets back to 100 percent for 2021, the pressure is on. The Dolphins and their fans expect him to be their franchise quarterback, as they should. If Tagovailoa doesn’t play well early on, he’ll be met with heavy criticism.