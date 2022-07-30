Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill Connect On 65-Yard TD: Fans React

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill has raved about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this entire offseason. In fact, he called the Alabama product the "most accurate quarterback in the NFL" while on ESPN's First Take this week.

Well, Tagovailoa somewhat validated Hill's praise with a dime during Saturday's practice.

Tagovailoa connected with Hill on a 65-yard pass during team drills. The fans in attendance erupted once this play came to fruition.

Here's the deep pass from Tagovailoa to Hill:

For the most part, NFL fans are really impressed by this throw from Tagovailoa.

While some people have said Hill is putting pressure on Tagovailoa with his bold claims, it sounds like the third-year quarterback is glad he has a really supportive teammate by his side.

“Tyreek’s going to speak how he feels at that very moment,” Tagovailoa said, via ProFootballTalk. “And he just believes what he says every time. If he feels he’s the best at this, he’s going to let you know. Out there on the field, if he feels someone’s talking too much and he wants to go against them, he’s going to let them know what he’s going to do to them. That’s just his personality. I think it’s fun to have that kind of personality on the team. But for me, again, it’s awesome to have that kind of support from somebody like that.”

We'll see if Tagovailoa and Hill can form a dynamic duo this upcoming season.