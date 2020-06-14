Tua Tagovailoa’s Physical Therapist Offers Promising Update

In the seven months since he suffered a serious hip injury in a game against Mississippi State, Tua Tagovailoa has been making steady progress.

Tagovailoa’s surgery to repair the injury went smoothly, and by all accounts his rehab has done the same. It seems like we’re trending toward the No. 5 overall pick being 100 percent ready for his first NFL training camp with the Miami Dolphins.

In fact, Tagovailoa’s physical therapist Kevin Wilk shared some very encouraging updates in a new interview with the South Florida Sun-Sentinel. Wilk, who is based out of Birmingham, Alabama, said his client has been going through three-and-half hour workouts to strengthen his hip, ankles and throwing shoulder.

Right now, the “laser-focused” passer is healing “a little bit ahead” of schedule.

“He’s doing miraculously well,” Wilk told the Sun-Sentinel. “The miraculous part is that he healed so well. The second part is, he’s been so well at getting his strength back, which usually takes a long time after something like this.”

Heading into the summer, it is expected that Tagovailoa will begin his career as the Dolphins’ backup. Ryan Fitzpatrick was brought back to presumably begin the season as the starter.

However, at least one pundit–FS1’s Colin Cowherd–has advocated playing Tagovailoa right away.

“I think it’s time to play Tua,” Cowherd said on his show last week, via 247Sports. “I was always somebody in the, you know, ‘What’s the rush on this stuff? Bring them in, let them watch, let them play.’ But four or five things are now happening in the National Football League. And they’ve happened over the last four or five years, and I’ve become more of a, ‘draft them and let them play,’ guy.”

If the latest info from Tua’s physical therapist is accurate, him playing early in his career seems likely.