Tyreek Hill Added To Injury Report On Thursday

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins made a notable move this Thursday regarding their Week 5 injury report. Wide receiver Tyreek Hill was listed as a limited participant for today's practice.

Hill is apparently dealing with a quad injury. He was not on Wednesday's injury report.

It's way too early to press the panic button here. It's possible the Dolphins are just giving Hill the necessary rest he needs in order to be ready for Sunday's game against the New York Jets.

Of course, we'll need to monitor Hill's participation in Friday's practice.

Hill has been outstanding in his first year with the Dolphins. He already has 31 receptions for 477 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins will need Hill this Sunday, especially with Teddy Bridgewater starting at quarterback. Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for at least one week because of a concussion.

Miami will announce Hill's Week 5 status on Friday.