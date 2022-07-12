Tyreek Hill Comparison Goes Viral: NFL World Reacts

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill has been making headlines ever since he made the move to Miami, mostly for comparing his new situation with his old one.

Hill's assessment of Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes was met with some raised eyebrows--or worse--and it doesn't seem like people are really buying his latest opinion.

During a recent appearance on the "It Needed To Be Said" podcast, Hill said he sees "the same exact team" when he looks at the 2022 Dolphins weapons and compares them to the 2019 Chiefs' artillery.

Kansas City, mind you, was coming off a trip to the AFC Championship Game and went on to win the Super Bowl that season. The Dolphins have posted back-to-back winning campaigns, but doesn't have a playoff appearance to show for their efforts.

The Chiefs also had Mahomes, while the Dolphins have Tua, who Hill even admitted has to put up or shut up this season. It's not surprising that many people seem to be disagreeing with Tyreek's statement here.

Miami does have a lot of offensive talent, on paper. There's Tyreek, Jaylen Waddle and Cedrick Wilson Jr. at wide receiver, Mike Gesicki at tight end and a bevy of options at running back.

Is it better than what the Chiefs had three years ago? We're not sure about that, and the biggest issue is the Dolphins are markedly worse at the most important position: quarterback.