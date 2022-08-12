Tyreek Hill Continues To Hype Up Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

You'll be hard-pressed to find a marketing agent hyping up a football player more than Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is hyping quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

During a recent press conference, Hill boasted that Tua is "bringing a little bit more swag to the game" and hyping the team up whenever he scores. Hill said that Tua gets so energized that he'll talk to Hill after every missed play.

“Tua’s going to be Tua. He’s going to come out here, he’s going to give you the same thing every day — consistency,” Hill said. “He’s going to work hard. And he’s bringing a little bit more swag to the game. And he’s talking more.”

“Man, when he throws a touchdown, I don’t know if y’all can see it, when he’s walking to the sideline he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah!’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, OK Tua, I see you.' And I didn’t see much of that in OTAs because I barely knew him. But now, I’m seeing him sling the ball around. Even when I mess up a play or I don’t get open, he’ll come up to me like, ’10, I need you to get open right here.’ And I’m like, ‘Dang, Tua. Chill.’”

The Miami Dolphins spared no expense in building the team around their third-year quarterback. Tyreek Hill represents one of the best receivers the Dolphins have had on their roster in years - maybe decades.

2022 is a crucial year for Tua Tagovailoa though. The team needs to make their decision on picking up his fifth-year option after this season.

Given that the Dolphins were so eager to get Tom Brady that they literally resorted to tampering, it's clear that they haven't been 100-percent sold on Tua from the get-go.

If Tua Tagovailoa can't get it done in 2022, it won't be for a lack of trying on the part of Tyreek Hill.