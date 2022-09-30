Tyreek Hill Furious With Bengals Coach Who "Disrespected" Him

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was fuming after last night's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. But it wasn't for any of the obvious reasons like his number of targets, what happened to Tua Tagovailoa or even the result of the game.

Speaking to the media after the game, Hill was furious with an opposing coach who he claims "disrespected" him as a man. He wouldn't name names but basically vowed revenge

“Whichever coach that is, I’m gonna come find you bro,” Hill said, via the New York Post. “Me and you gotta have a mano a mano conversation. ‘Cause at the end of the day I felt disrespected as a man.”

It's not clear from the game footage which coach "disrespected" Hill or how he might have done it. But given that Hill was more forgiving of the Bengals defensive lineman who injured Tua Tagovailoa, clearly Hill is ticked off.

As for his performance on the field, Tyreek Hill was just shy of immaculate. He had 10 receptions for 160 yards - his second game this season with at least 160 receiving yards.

Hill currently leads the NFL with 31 receptions for 477 receiving yards and a whopping 119.3 yards per game. The only player within 120 yards right now is his own teammate, Jaylen Waddle.

Hill has always taken pride in what he does on the field, so even the smallest of insults could be blown out of proportion.

Will Tyreek Hill get his revenge on the unnamed Bengals coach?