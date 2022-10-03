Tyreek Hill Had Brutally Honest Response To Quarterback Question

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill has put up monster numbers through four games with the Miami Dolphins, mostly with Tua Tagovailoa throwing him the ball.

Teddy Bridgewater will be starting for the Dolphins at quarterback this week as Tagovailoa recovers from a concussion. Hill doesn't sound worried about a potential drop in production though.

"How confident is Tyreek Hill that he will be able to produce with Teddy Bridgewater at QB? He looked me dead in the eyes and said: 'I'll put up numbers with YOU'" tweeted ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques on Monday afternoon.

Okay, asking Tyreek to put up numbers with any non-former player member of the media as his quarterback might be a stretch. But for the record, he should feel good about his connection with Bridgewater.

After taking over for an injured Tua during the first half of last Thursday's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Bridgewater found Tyreek six times for 109 yards.

They'll look to build on that performance when the 3-1 Dolphins travel to New Jersey to take on the 2-2 New York Jets this Sunday.