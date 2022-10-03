Tyreek Hill Has 2-Word Explanation For Not Picking Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

During the offseason, Tyreek Hill's picked the Miami Dolphins over the New York Jets as a trade destination.

Back in the summer, Hill said he chose Miami because of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. On Monday, he provided a different answer.

Hill gave reporters a two-word response for what sealed the deal for the Dolphins: state taxes.

After Miami acquired Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs, the organization gave him a four-year contract extension worth $120 million. You do get to keep more of that money in Florida than you would in New York or New Jersey.

Whatever the reason was, Hill has thrived early on with the Dolphins. Through four games, he leads the NFL in receptions (31) and receiving yards (477) and has also scored a pair of touchdowns.

Teddy Bridgewater, who is starting in place of Tua Tagovailoa (concussion), will certainly be looking Hill's way frequently on Sunday afternoon against New York.