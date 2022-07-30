Tyreek Hill Has 4-Word Message For Dolphins Fans Before Practice
It's safe to say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is amped up for this Saturday's practice.
Before the Dolphins took the field on Saturday morning, Hill did a backflip in front of the fans. He then grabbed a microphone and gave the crowd something to cheer about.
"Get your popcorn ready," Hill told the fans.
Hill is entering his first year with the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the club in late March.
Earlier this week, Hill revealed that he's very confident in Miami's outlook for the 2022 season.
"They're scared s---less," Hill said when asked about teaming up with Jaylen Waddle, via NFL.com. "He's faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like OK, he's a 4.3. Typically when you see 4.3 guys they don't run as fast on a football field. But J-Dub he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field - there's a difference. I'm very excited for the season. I can't wait to see him blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will."
The Dolphins will start the season at home against the New England Patriots.