Tyreek Hill Has 4-Word Message For Dolphins Fans Before Practice

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

It's safe to say Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is amped up for this Saturday's practice.

Before the Dolphins took the field on Saturday morning, Hill did a backflip in front of the fans. He then grabbed a microphone and gave the crowd something to cheer about.

"Get your popcorn ready," Hill told the fans.

Hill is entering his first year with the Dolphins. He signed a four-year, $120 million extension with the club in late March.

Earlier this week, Hill revealed that he's very confident in Miami's outlook for the 2022 season.

"They're scared s---less," Hill said when asked about teaming up with Jaylen Waddle, via NFL.com. "He's faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like OK, he's a 4.3. Typically when you see 4.3 guys they don't run as fast on a football field. But J-Dub he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field - there's a difference. I'm very excited for the season. I can't wait to see him blossom and continue to move his game forward, which I know he will."

The Dolphins will start the season at home against the New England Patriots.