Tyreek Hill Has Message For Tua: NFL World Reacts

Ever since he joined the Miami Dolphins, Tyreek Hill has been trying to pump up his connection with Tua Tagovailoa.

Recently, Hill told his new QB that their chemistry will be so strong, Tua will wake up in the middle of the night one night at find Hill in his kitchen washing his dishes.

Even in a figurative sense, this is a weird thing to say. Most fans seem to think Hill is going overboard.

Hill caused some controversy earlier this offseason when he said Tua is a more accurate quarterback than Patrick Mahomes, who he worked with in Kansas City.

Now, he's saying he wants to wash the quarterback's dishes, and we're still two months away from the start of the season.

There's no telling what Hill might be saying come midseason.