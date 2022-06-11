Tyreek Hill Makes Bold Claim About Patrick Mahomes, Tua Tagovailoa

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

For the past few years, All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill has caught passes from Patrick Mahomes. This upcoming season, he'll try to build a strong connection with Tua Tagovailoa.

Mahomes has been much more successful than Tagovailoa early on in their careers. That being said, Hill has expressed a lot of confidence in his new quarterback.

Speaking on the It Needed To Be Said podcast, Hill was asked who's more accurate: Patrick Mahomes or Tua Tagovailoa?

Hill's answer to that question may just surprise you.

"As far as accuracy-wise, I'm going with Tua all day," Hill said.

Hill then went on to say that he prefers having a more accurate quarterback over one with a strong arm.

"I want it to hit me right in the breadbasket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game where I took it 70 [yards], and the rest is history."

Hill then explained what he likes about Tagovailoa so far.

"Bro, he has a heck of an arm, bro. He’s accurate. He can throw the deep ball, and he actually goes through his reads, where people are like on Twitter like saying, ‘Oh, he doesn’t go through his reads.’ Man, this dude is that dude," Hill said, via ProFootballTalk.

Only time will tell if Hill and Tagovailoa can become a dynamic quarterback-receiver duo.