Tyreek Hill Is Trending Following The Tua Tagovailoa Video

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins tried to excite their fan base by posting a video of Tua Tagovailoa completing a deep pass to Tyreek Hill. However, that plan may have backfired.

NFL fans quickly noticed that Hill had to slow down to make sure he can haul in Tagovailoa's pass.

Once fans caught on that Hill nearly came to a stop to catch the ball, they went on Twitter to voice their concerns about this pairing in Miami.

Fortunately for Hill, he's not on the receiving end of this criticism. Most, if not all, of the jabs are being throw towards Tagovailoa.

"Social Media team definitely posted this under thrown ball for the social engagement," former NFL defensive back Will Blackmon said.

"The Dolphins' camera tracks the ball in the air so you don't have to watch Tyreek stop for the underthrow," Chris Dunnells of Canal St. Chronicles tweeted.

Hill had a dominant stint with the Kansas City Chiefs, hauling in 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 56 touchdowns.

If Tagovailoa can't hit Hill in stride on a consistent basis next season, that could limit the All-Pro wideout's impact on Sundays.