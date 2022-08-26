Tyreek Hill's Response To Jackson Mahomes Comment Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - MARCH 24: Tyreek Hill speaks with the media after being introduced by the Miami Dolphins at Baptist Health Training Complex on March 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill is trending on Twitter this week due to his comments about Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

During an appearance on BS w/ Jake Paul, Hill was asked if he'd get handcuffed to Mahomes in order to win a Super Bowl. His response to that question is going viral.

"I ain't even gonna cap to y'all, that Super Bowl can goddamn wait," Hill replied.

Jake Paul couldn't hold in his laughter when he heard this response.

Here's the segment from BS w/ Jake Paul:

Hill spent the first six seasons of his career with the Chiefs, hauling in 479 passes for 6,630 yards and 79 touchdowns. He left Kansas City with several Pro Bowl appearances and a Super Bowl ring on his résumé.

The Chiefs traded Hill to the Miami Dolphins this offseason for a plethora of draft picks.

In a recent interview, Hill explained why he has a chip on his shoulder this year.

"And a lot of guys when they get paid, they stop wanting to get better. And I feel like when the Kansas City Chiefs traded me, I kind of took that personal," Hill said, via Bleacher Report. "So now what really motivates me is I feel like they basically just threw me to the side, like I was trash or something."

Hill will try to prove the Chiefs wrong this season, make no mistake about it.